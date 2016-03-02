  • kz
    Two passenger buses collided in Astana

    13:17, 02 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two passenger buses have collided in Astana today, Kazinform refers to the municipal internal affairs department.

    The accident occurred at about 08:20 a.m in the area of Astana-Arena stadium. A driver of MAZ 203067 bus (No.12 route) moving along Kabanbai Batyr Avenue towards Kerei-Zhanibek Street could not make his vehicle and collided with LIAZ bus (No.43 route) which stood at the bus stop opposite the Astana-Arena.

    “None of the passengers or drivers was injured as a result of the accident,” the internal affairs department told Kazinform by phone.

