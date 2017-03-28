  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Two passengers injured in bus crash in Atyrau

    14:20, 28 March 2017
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Two passenger have been injured in a bus crash in Atyrau today, Kazinform correspondent reports. The bus crashed into a concrete guard rail.

    "A steering failure is reportedly to blame for the accident with the passenger bus," spokesperson of the Atyrau police Gulnazira Mukhtarova said. "As a result of the road accident, two passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated by paramedics at the scene."

    The police are investigating.

    Tags:
    Resorts Atyrau region Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!