Two patients recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Two patients have recovered from coronavirus, this was announced at a briefing by the Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev.

During an online briefing on Khabar 24, the Minister informed that the patients will be discharged tomorrow.

On behalf of the Government and all Kazakhstanis Abayev expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Health and medical workers.