  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Two patients recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

    19:22, 25 March 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Two patients have recovered from coronavirus, this was announced at a briefing by the Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev.

    During an online briefing on Khabar 24, the Minister informed that the patients will be discharged tomorrow.

    On behalf of the Government and all Kazakhstanis Abayev expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Health and medical workers.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Coronavirus Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!