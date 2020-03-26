  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Two patients recovered from COVID-19 discharged from hospitals

    16:30, 26 March 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Two patients recovered from the COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals, Kazinform quotes Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev as saying at a briefing today.

    «One of the patients got treatment in Almaty and the second one is in Nur-Sultan. Both of them are undergoing last medical tests,» he said.

    It should be noted that 9 more COVID-19 cases were registered in Nur-Sultan today, with total number of those infected reaching 97: 55 - in Nur-Sultan, 34 – in Almaty, 2 – in Karaganda, 1 – in Almaty region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in Shymkent, 1 – in Zhambyl region and 1 – in the North Kazakhstan region.



    Tags:
    Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!