Two patients recovered from COVID-19 discharged from hospitals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Two patients recovered from the COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals, Kazinform quotes Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev as saying at a briefing today.

«One of the patients got treatment in Almaty and the second one is in Nur-Sultan. Both of them are undergoing last medical tests,» he said.

It should be noted that 9 more COVID-19 cases were registered in Nur-Sultan today, with total number of those infected reaching 97: 55 - in Nur-Sultan, 34 – in Almaty, 2 – in Karaganda, 1 – in Almaty region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in Shymkent, 1 – in Zhambyl region and 1 – in the North Kazakhstan region.



