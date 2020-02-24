  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Two people die from carbon monoxide poisoning in Shymkent

    13:10, 24 February 2020
    Photo: None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Two people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning in the city of Shymkent, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of KazTransGas Aimak.

    On February 24, two bodies of people, born in 1994 and 1992, have been found in an apartment of a dwelling house on Turkestanskaya Street. According the city’s Emergency department, the persons have presumably died from carbon monoxide poisoning. The investigation is underway.


    Tags:
    Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!