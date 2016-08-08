  • kz
    Two people die in Mi-2 chopper crash in Russia's couthwest

    03:54, 08 August 2016
    Photo: None
    KRASNODAR. KAZINFORM Two people were killed in a crash of a Mil Mi-2 helicopter in the Russian southwestern Krasnodar territory on Sunday, a senior criminalist with the local investigative committee said.

    "Two people died as a result of the crash. One of them was a pilot, information on the second one, whether he was a crew member or a passenger, is being clarified," Sergei Boyko told RIA Novosti.

    Boyko added that the incident took place at about 12:15 GMT while the chopper was carrying out agricultural works.

    An investigation into the cause of the crash has been opened by the corresponding authorities, the official added.

    Source: Sputniknews 

    Photo: Sergei Veniavskiy

