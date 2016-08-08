Two people die in Mi-2 chopper crash in Russia's couthwest

KRASNODAR. KAZINFORM Two people were killed in a crash of a Mil Mi-2 helicopter in the Russian southwestern Krasnodar territory on Sunday, a senior criminalist with the local investigative committee said.

"Two people died as a result of the crash. One of them was a pilot, information on the second one, whether he was a crew member or a passenger, is being clarified," Sergei Boyko told RIA Novosti.



Boyko added that the incident took place at about 12:15 GMT while the chopper was carrying out agricultural works.



An investigation into the cause of the crash has been opened by the corresponding authorities, the official added.



Source: Sputniknews

Photo: Sergei Veniavskiy