    Two people drown in Aktobe region

    20:30, 03 August 2020
    Photo: None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Over the past day 2 people have drowned in water reservoirs of Aktobe region, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the Emergency Situations Department.

    A young man drowned in the village of Akkemer, Mugalzhar district, on August 2. The young man was 17 years old. His body was retrieved by divers from a depth of 3.5 meters.

    Rescuers found a body of a 34-year-old man on a 7-meters depth of the Ilek River, Alga district.

    According to eyewitnesses, the man was drunk.


    Aktobe region Incidents Accidents
