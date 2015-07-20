  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Two people drowned over weekend in Ust-Kamenogorsk

    12:47, 20 July 2015
    Photo: None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Last weekend airmobile rescue services found and recovered from water bodies of two drowned persons.

    Thus, July 17 a 61-year-old man drowned in an artificial reservoir of Zyryanovsk area. In Ulba River of Ust-Kamenogorsk rescuers found the body of a 14-year-old boy. It turned out that the teenager drowned while swimming on July 17. According to the Emergency Department, since the beginning of the season 38 people have drowned in water reservoirs of the region.

    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!