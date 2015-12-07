  • kz
    Two people found dead inside car in Akmola region

    17:08, 07 December 2015
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - In Arshalinskiy area in a motor vehicle were found two people including a 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, the press service of the regional department of internal affairs reported.

    According to the police, the bodies were found today, December 7, in a garage located in Arshaly district. According to preliminary data, the young people have died of carbon monoxide poisoning from car exhaust fumes. There were no signs of violence.

    Akmola region Incidents Accidents News
