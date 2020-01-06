  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Two people injured in carwash fire in the capital

    19:19, 06 January 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Two people were injured in a carwash fire in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reported with the reference to the city’s Emergency Situations Department.

    The fire occurred at about 4:53 p.m. at a carwash on the Sukhanberdin Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found Land Cruiser and Mitsubishi vehicles in flames.

    As a result of the accident two people were injured. They were admitted to the City Hospital 1.

    The fire was eliminated at 5:37 p.m. The cause of the fire is being established. In total, 4 pieces of equipment and 20 personnel of the Nur-Sultan Emergency Situations Department were involved in firefighting.


    Tags:
    Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!