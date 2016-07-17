Two pilots rescued off Hawaii after ditching plane in ocean

LONDON. KAZINFORM The US Coast Guard rescued two pilots, a man and woman, in the ocean offHawaii on Friday, nearly a day after the plane they were in disappeared from radar.

“What a way to celebrate aloha Friday,” Coast Guard spokeswoman Tara Molle said of the relief of finding the two alive. “We all had big smiles on our faces in the office when we heard the news.”

A helicopter crew hoisted them out of the water about 11:30am local time on Friday, Molle said. They were a mile and a half offshore near Kona.

Paramedics met them at Kona airport and treated them for minor injuries, Molle said. They were identified as David McMahon, 26, and Sydnie Uemoto, in her 20s.

There was no immediate word on the plane. The pilots of the twin-engine Piper PA23 had reported engine problems before ditching in the ocean about 27 miles north-west of Kona, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane had departed from west Oahu and was headed for Kona, the FAA said, The Guardian reports.

Read more