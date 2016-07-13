  • kz
    Two planes collide at Minsk airport with no passengers on board

    20:34, 13 July 2016
    Photo: None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM -Two planes collided at Minsk national airport on Wednesday, with no one hurt in the incident, the press office of Belavia airline said on Wednesday.

    "Two planes have collided. A check is under way. There were no passengers aboard the planes," the press office said.

    As eye-witnesses said, heavy rains and lightning were the cause for the collision between an airliner and a freight plane at the national airport in the afternon.

    Source: TASS

