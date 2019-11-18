  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Two planes collide in Frankfurt, no injuries

    10:37, 18 November 2019
    Photo: None
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Korean Air said Sunday no one was hurt after one of its jets collided with an Air Namibia plane while it was waiting to move on the taxiway after landing at Frankfurt Airport.

    The accident occurred Saturday at 6:20 p.m. (local time), affecting the horizontal stabilizer on its Boeing 777 jet and the wingtip of the Air Namibia jet, though the exact damage has yet to be determined, according to the carrier and local sources.

    Korean Air said no passengers were injured as the Air Namibia jet was «moving at low speed on the ground.»

    The accident caused a 21-hour delay in the damaged plane's return flight from Frankfurt to Seoul. Korean Air said it offered hotel accommodations and transportation for the passengers.

    Source: Yonhap News

    Tags:
    Transport Incidents World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!