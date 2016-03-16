Two police officers died in road accident in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Two police officers became victims of a fatal road-traffic accident in Karaganda region.

As the regional internal affairs department told Kazinform, the tragedy occurred March 16 on Shakhtinsk-Karaganda highway. Black ice and poor visibility caused the accident. A 22-year-old driver of a Mercedes Benz lost control of his car and crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed into a Renault truck. As a result, the driver of Mercedes and his 34-old female passenger died at the spot. One more female passenger was hospitalized with various traumas.

As it was found out, the driver and two passengers of the car were the employees of the Shakhtinsk regional internal affairs department (police station).



Investigation is underway.