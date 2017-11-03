Two quakes strike near Almaty city on Friday

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Two earthquakes measuring 4.1 and 4.2 on the MPV scale have been registered near Almaty city today.

The first quake hit the territory of China, 352 kilometers northeast of Almaty city. It hit at a depth of 10 kilometers at 7:09 a.m.



The second one was registered 20 minutes later. The epicenter of the second quake was located on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, 499 kilometers southwest of Almaty city. It had a depth of 5 kilometers.