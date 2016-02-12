Two regions of Kazakhstan closed roads for bad weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This morning authorities in Akmola and Almaty regions have announced closures of roads due to worsening weather conditions, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

A section of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway was shut down for all types of transport due to ground blizzard and poor visibility.

Stiff wind, blizzard and zero visibility closed a section of the Ucharal-Dostyk motorway in Almaty region.