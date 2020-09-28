Two regions of Kazakhstan report 70 COVID-19 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours, 70 people in Kazakhstan have recovered from the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Recoveries from the coronavirus infection have been reported in the city of Shymkent and Aktobe region – 41 and 29, respectively.

In total, 102,736 patients have successfully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan. The overall caseload in the country has amounted to 107,775 cases. The virus has claimed 1,699 lives in the country.