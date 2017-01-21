Two regions shut down roads for blizzard

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bad weather conditions made Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions impose traffic restrictions, Kazinform learnt from the MIA Emergencies Committee.

Thus, on January 20, due to blizzard and poor visibility, East Kazakhstan region emergency authorities decided to close Charsk-Bakyrchik (0-42km), Bakyrchik-Bursak (0-18km) road sections for all types of vehicles and Novopopokrovka-Petropavlovsk-Zubair-Baitanant (0-41km) road section for all types of vehicles.

Semei-Karaul (0-90km), Borodulikha-Zhezkent (0-49km) roads have been closed since January 20 (10:30pm) for all types of vehicles too.

In Almaty region, emergency authorities ordered to impose restrictions for cargo and public transport vehicles on Saryozek-Koktal road section (40-80km).