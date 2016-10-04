Two remain in hospital after road accident in Uralsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two people remain in hospital after a road accident in Uralsk, Kazinform has learnt from Moi Gorod web portal.

The driver of the tractor and the pregnant passenger of the bus that collided in Uralsk on October 1 are still in a local hospital after the incident.



According to the regional healthcare department, the driver sustained multiple injuries and the woman has chest injury.



Earlier it was reported that six people were injured in the road accident involving the tractor and the passenger bus №22 in Uralsk last weekend.