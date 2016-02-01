  • kz
    Two roads closed in E Kazakhstan due to blowing snow

    17:36, 01 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sections of two highways have been closed in East Kazakhstan region due to worsening weather conditions today, the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

    The sections of the Dmitriyevka-Borodulikha-Shemonaikha and Voskresenovka-Petropavlovka-Shelekhovo-Bel-Agash-Dmitriyevka highways were shut down for all types of transport due to blowing snow and poor visibility.

    East Kazakhstan region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
