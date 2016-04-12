  • kz
    Two Russian helicopter pilots die in crash in Syria's Homs

    19:09, 12 April 2016
    Photo: None
    HOMS. KAZINFORM - A Russian Aerospace Forces Mi-28N Havoc helicopter crashed near the city of Homs in Syria, killing both pilots, the Russian Defense Ministry's press service reported Tuesday.

    "According to a report from the crash site, the helicopter was not shot down, the press service's statement said."
    The crash occurred at 22:29 GMT on Monday, Sputnik News reported.

    "Two crewmembers were killed. The bodies of the dead pilots were removed [from the crash site] during search and rescue operations and are currently at the Hmeymim Airbase."

    According to the ministry, the reasons behind the crash are yet to be determined. A task force has been sent to the site of the incident to investigate the crash.

    President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Supreme Commander-in-Chief, has been informed about the crash, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

    "Obviously, the commander in chief is notified first of such emergency incidents."
    Russia has been conducting a counterterrorist operation in Syria since September 30. On March 14, President Vladimir Putin ordered to withdraw the main part of the air group from Syria.

    On November 24, a Turkish F-16 shot down a Russian Su-24 bomber over Syria. One of the pilots was killed by Islamist rebels after ejecting. A Mi-8 helicopter, which had been sent to conduct a search and rescue mission, was damaged by the rebels' fire, and a naval infantry officer was killed.

    The Mi-28N Night Hunter is a modification of the Mi-28 gunship designed for round-the-clock combat operations. It can find and destroy the enemy's vehicles and manpower.

