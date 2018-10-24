Two Russians injured in Rome metro incident undergo surgery

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Two Russian citizens injured in an incident at one of the metro stations in Rome underwent surgery, the Russian Embassy in Italy said on its official Twitter page, TASS reported.

"Three people are in Umberto I hospital, Viale del Policlinico, 1. Two Russian citizens underwent surgery," the Embassy wrote.

On Tuesday, 30 people, including at least 17 fans of the CSKA football club, were injured after an escalator at a metro station in central Rome sped up, causing a pileup at the bottom resulting in multiple injuries.



Seven people are in serious condition. According to Il Messaggero, one of the CSKA fans lost his leg in the incident.