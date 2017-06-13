Two satellites captured progress of EXPO-2017 construction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From 2015 to 2017 Kazakhstan remote sensing satellite KazEOSat-1 and French Pleiades were taking pictures of the progress of International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017 facilities construction in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary, over the two years, the satellites took 21 pictures of the site.

Kazakh and French specialists jointly deciphered the obtained data from the images and created a time-lapse clip.

KazEOSat-1 (Kazakhstan Earth Observation Satellite) is the first Kazakh Earth Remote Sensing Satellite (ERS). It was launched from the Kourou cosmodrome (French Guiana) on April 30, 2014.





The satellite can shoot with a resolution of up to 1 meter (in panchromatic mode) and up to 4 meters (in multispectral mode).

The project for the creation of Kazakhstan's remote sensing system was implemented jointly with Airbus Defense and Space.