    Two schools to be commissioned in N Kazakhstan in 2016

    07:25, 27 October 2015
    Photo: None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Two schools will be commissioned next yea in North Kazakhstan region under the Nurly Zhol program, Vice Governor of the region Vladimir Bubenko told at a press conference yesterday.

    According to him, three educational facilities are being erected now in Petropavlovsk under the Nurly Zhol program. Two of them are schools and one is a kindergarten. A 300-seat kindergarten is presently built in Baiterek village of Kyzylzhar municipality. Three more kindergartens for 800 children will be soon commissioned in Petropavlovsk due to private investment. By Gulnara Kali

    Tags:
    Education North Kazakhstan region Education and Science
