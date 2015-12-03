Two severely injured in road accident in Pavlodar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two people have been injured severely in a road accident in Pavlodar, Kazinform has learnt from pavlodarnews.kz.

According to reports, a VAZ-21093 car rammed into a truck at the intersection of Vorushin and Amangeldy streets. Paramedics rushed the driver and passenger of the VAZ vehicle to the nearest hospital. They are both in intensive care unit. Local police say it is the VAZ driver who is to blame for the incident. The road accident is currently under investigation.