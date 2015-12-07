Two-story cottage burnt in Mangystau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A two-story cottage burnt in Atameken village, Munaily district of Mangystau region last weekend, Lada.kz informs citing the local firefighting and rescue service.

The fire damaged two thirds of the house. The cause of the fire is still unknown. However, according to preliminary data, it was a short circuit

One more fire occurred in Rauan residential area of Aktau. The fire destroyed a bath-house and a warehouse. The area of the fire made 6 square meters. The cause and damage of the fire are investigated.