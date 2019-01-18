Two Su-34 jets collide in Russia's Far East

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Two Sukhoi Su-34 fighter bomber aircraft have collided mid-air during flights over the Tatar Strait in Russia's Far Eastern Khabarovsk Region, TASS reports.

One of the two Sukhoi Su-34 fighter bomber aircraft fell into the sea after its crew ejected, the fate of another plane is unknown, a source in the regional law enforcement agencies informed TASS on Friday.

"One of the two Su-34 aircraft fell into the sea, its crew ejected. The fate of the second plane is unknown. It is expected that it may return to the base," he said, adding that nothing was known about the fate of both crews.