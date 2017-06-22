Two Supreme justices relieved of duties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At a plenary session today, Kazakh Senate has dismissed the judges of the country's Supreme Court Talgat Baratbekov and Kambar Nuryshev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"By the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan from June 14 of this year, No. 409, Talgat Baratbekov is appointed the chairman of the South Kazakhstan regional court and Kambar Nuryshev the chairman of the Kyzylorda regional court. Thus, the Head of State submits for your consideration the release of these persons from their positions of the Supreme Court judges they were appointed to on March 10, 2015," said the chairman of the country's Supreme Judicial Council Anatoly Smolin.

According to a Member of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, Judicial System and Law Enforcement Bodies, Darkhan Kaletaev, the committee proposes to release Mr. Baratbekov and Mr. Nuryshev from their positions of the Supreme Court justices.

The Senate adopted a relevant resolution.