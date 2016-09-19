Two suspected of murdering, dismembering man arrested in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Two men suspected of killing and dismembering a man have been arrested in Almaty city, the press service of a city court reports.

"The suspects will spend at least two months under arrest," the press service of the court said in a statement.



Recall that a head and limbs of an unknown man were found in a dumpster in Almaty city on September 7. The Almaty police detained two natives of East Kazakhstan region and Pavlodar city suspected of the crime.



The police say the two admitted to killing their acquaintance in a heat of the spat, then decapitating him and cutting off his limbs. The killers tried to flee the country, but were stopped by the police.