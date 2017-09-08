Two TV channels to broadcast Islam-Cook fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In his 25th professional fight, that will be held on September 9, 2017, at Saryarka Velodrome in Astana, Kazakh boxer Kanat Islam will face Canadian Brandon Cook, Kazinform reports.

The professional boxing night with the participation of Islam will be broadcasted by Qazsport TV channel at 5.50 pm and the Qazaqstan TV channel at 7.55 pm.

As it was reported, Zhankosh Turarov, Meiyrim Nursultanov, Ruslan Myrsatayev, Ali Akhmedov, Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, Dimash Niyazov, Aidos Yerbosynuly and Nursultan Zhanabayev will also take part in the boxing night in Kazakh capital.