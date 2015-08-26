Two US TV journalists shot dead on air

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two journalists have been shot dead during a live TV report in the US state of Virginia, their employer confirms.

WDBJ7 TV reporter Alison Parker, 24, and cameraman Adam Ward, 27, were killed during an interview in Moneta, Bedford County, the TV station said.

During the live broadcast, shots could be heard, sending the reporter and the person she was interviewing running.

Police say they are investigating the incident and still searching for the suspect.

"We do not know the motive. We do not know who the suspect or who the killer is," the station's general manager, Jeffrey Marks, said.

The attack took place at 06:45 local time at a large shopping centre, Bridgewater Plaza, near Smith Mountain Lake, Kazinform refers to BBC.com.