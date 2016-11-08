Two victims of Almaty Towers fire turned out to be students of Al-Farabi Kazakh University

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Two victims of the Almaty Towers fire on Sunday (November 6) turned out to be students of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazinform has learnt from the university's press service.

"Indeed, the victims of the business center fire were our students. They were both juniors and worked alongside their studies. Nurlybek Sartayev majored in Electrical Power Engineering. Yelaman Aidaraliyev majored in Nuclear Physics. The university rendered financial assistance to the victim's families to the amount of KZT 340,000 apiece. We are aware that their fellow students are also raising money to help their families. The university is ready to assist in transportation of their bodies to South Kazakhstan and Almaty regions," the university said in a statement.

The Almaty police earlier informed that all victims of the Almaty Towers fire had been identified.

"Their [students'] bodies were found in the debris. They all were students of the universities based in Almaty city," official spokesperson of the Almaty internal affairs department Saltanat Azirbek said.

Recall that the Almaty Towers fire killed six people and damaged an area of 1,800 sq.m. in Almaty city on Sunday.