Two women, 9yo suffer injures in Temirtau fire

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A fire occurred in a multi-storey residential building in Temirtau, Karaganda region, Kazinform refers to the regional Emergency Dept.

May 24 a fire occurred in a residential building in 7th neighborhood. Firefighters arrived at the scene in 7 minutes. Upon arrival it was found that an apartment on 4th floor was on fire. It is noted that fire crews couldn't reach blaze because of parked cars.

According to the regional Emergency Dept there were evacuated 29 people. However, three residents of the house were injured.

Two women born in 1951 and 1971 and a 9-year-old girl were found in a state of unconsciousness in an apartment on 5th floor. They were immediately taken to medical institutions of Karaganda and Temirtau.