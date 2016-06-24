Two women severely injured in car crash in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Two young women were injured in a road accident in Almaty city yesterday.

According to the local police, the taxi the women were traveling in drove against the traffic lights at the intersection of Satpayev Street and Gagarin Avenue and crashed into a Toyota Prado vehicle.



As a result of the collision, the taxi rammed into a traffic light and ended up on the roadside.



The taxi passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed into a hospital.



The police are investigating.