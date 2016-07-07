Two-year term at UNSC to give Kazakhstan advantages in the future, view

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - I don't need no explanation of Kazakhstan's wish to sit on the United Nations Security Council. If we have an opportunity to influence the decisions of the UNSC permanent members, our country should strive to do so, says Chairman of the Aktau branch of the "Koreans of Kazakhstan Association" Raisa Madenova.

"I don't think everyone has realized the importance of this step. Two years that Kazakhstan will spend as a non-permanent member of the UNSC will give the country and its citizens advantages in the years to come," she shared her thoughts with Kazinform correspondent.



"I'll try to explain what I mean by that. I come from a multinational family where everyone tries to demonstrate tolerance and understanding and be respectful. The world of big politics is like a big family. Kazakhstan has already won respect in the international arena and will earn a remarkable standing in the world," Ms Madenova said.



In her words, the most important thing is to preserve the peace for the upcoming generations. "Let there be peace in the world! Children are our future!" she added.