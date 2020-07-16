Tynys JSC donates lung ventilators to Maktaaral district

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - As part of measures to counter the coronavirus pandemic, Tynys JSC donated 10 sets of Kokchetav 4P lung ventilators to the Maktaral district of Turkestan region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Industrial and Infrastructure Development.

The head of the business department of the Maktaaral district, User Myrzamdamov, expressing his gratitude, noted that these devices will help to save human lives and facilitate the work of the region's medical workers.

Ventilation devices Kokchetav 4P have a wide range of functional capabilities for use both in ambulances and in intensive care units. This year Tynys plant, which is a subsidiary of Kazakhstan Engineering JSC, plans to produce 680 units of ventilators.

As of today, 91 ventilators have been donated to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the ministry's Facebook account reads.



