Types of media popular in Kazakhstan revealed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tatyana Startseva, Managing Director at TNS Central Asia, has revealed some research data on how much time Kazakhstanis spend watching and reading mass media, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"76% of the population in Kazakhstan watch TV at least once a day. I refer to the urban population. Of course, habits may slightly differ in villages. 51% of the population use the Internet, 36% listen to the radio, 10% of the population read printed media. We see that in the last 3 years, the figures, including the Internet, in particular, are significantly changing," Ms. Startseva said at the Astana Media Week 2018.

Thus, according to her, the number of those who browse the Internet every day has increased by 14% over the past three years.

"The daily audience of those who watch television has been reduced by 5%, and the number of people reading printed media has also been reduced by 5%. As for the radio, it's virtually constant, the audience is small but very stable," she added.

The speaker also reported on the time people spend consuming each type of media.

"TV viewers spend roughly 200 minutes. About 150 minutes are spent online. Those who turn on the radio spend about 2 hours listening to it. The time spent watching TV is on the wane. Strange as it may seem, the time people spend browsing the web slowly reducing. This is, primarily, attributed to the fact that the number of users is growing. That is, earlier, there were mostly active Internet users, who spent a lot of time, whereas now, there are also those, who browse it for shorter sessions. The time people spend reading traditional press (newspapers and magazines) is drastically declining as well," Tatyana Startseva said.

Summing up, the speaker concluded that television makes up about 50% of all time people spend consuming media.

"Next is the Internet (32%), radio (15%), the traditional press (3%). Thus, over the past 3 years, the television share has been reduced by 8%, while the share of the Internet has risen by 11%. The share of radio and traditional press actually remains unchanged," said the representative of TNS Central Asia.