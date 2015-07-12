Typhoon Chan-hom weakens as it heads for Korean Peninsula coast

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Typhoon Chan-hom, which caused the evacuation of about a million people and the cancellation of hundreds of air flights in eastern China Saturday, weakened as it moved northeast along the East China ocean toward the Korean Peninsula.

Chan-hom was moving at about 30 kilometers per hour at 5 a.m. local time, the China weather bureau said on its website. The top speed at the center of the typhoon had slowed to 35 meters per second Sunday from 45 meters per second Saturday and will continue to weaken, the weather bureau said. Chan-hom made landfall in Zhoushan city, Zhejiang province, early Saturday evening, causing the evacuation of more than 1 million people and the cancellation of about 600 flights, Xinhua reported. All passenger ships and 7,300 coaches suspended services, the news agency said. Gale-force winds measuring seven to eight will still blow along coastal Zhejiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, and Shandong from 8:00 a.m. Sunday to 8:00 a.m. Monday, and some locations could expect winds of nine and ten force, the weather bureau said. In Shanghai, typhoon orange alert was lifted Sunday and subway-train service resumed. Kazinform refers to Bloomberg . Twenty-two people were reported injured on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa as Chan-hom swept through the area before heading for China, Kyodo reported.