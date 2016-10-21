Typhoon Haima disrupts life in southern China

SHENZHEN. KAZINFORM - Offices, businesses and schools in the southern city of Shenzhen will close as Typhoon Haima is expected to hit Friday afternoon, the local flood control authorities said.

Shenzhen in Guangdong Province will activate China's highest-level of emergency response measures starting midnight Thursday to prepare for the country's 22nd typhoon this year, China Daily reports.

Shenzhen's Meteorological Observatory predicated that Haima will land at 2 pm, bringing winds of up to 117 km per hour and rainfall exceeding 100 millimeters.

Residents have been advised to stay in doors. Safe locations across the city have been set up for anyone who may get caught out.

Haima has already disrupted rail services in Guangdong, Jiangxi, Fujian, and Guangxi.

No trains between Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong will run on Friday, according to Guangzhou Railway (Group) Corp.

A total of 85 trains, mainly plying the Jiangxi and Fujian route, have been ordered to stop services between Thursday and Saturday, Nanchang Railway Bureau of Jiangxi said Thursday.

Railway authorities in Guangxi also canceled 20 trains to major cities in Guangdong, on Thursday and Friday.

In addition, Shenzhen airport canceled 76 flights over the past two days. All ferry services between Shenzhen and Hong Kong airport scheduled to depart after 11:30 am Thursday have also been canceled.

Haima was about 590 km southeast of Shenzhen at 4 pm Thursday.

The Guandong flood control authorities predicted that the typhoon will wreck havoc and cause grave losses, as its power is similar to typhoon Usagi that killed scores of people in Guangdong in 2013.



Source: China Daily