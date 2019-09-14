Typhoon-hit Chiba asks for volunteers' help amid prolonged power cut

CHIBA. KAZINFORM Some local municipalities in the typhoon-hit areas of Chiba Prefecture started recruiting volunteers on Saturday, as more than 100,000 households remain without electricity nearly a week after the storm hit.

Many of the municipalities are asking only local residents for help to repair homes and remove rubbles, as Japan began a three-day weekend, according to volunteer organizations, Kyodo News reports.

«We haven't fully grasped what kind of help is needed, as we still have limited means of communication» due to the ongoing power outage, an official of the city of Yachimata said.

Once requests for volunteers start to increase and the needs become more evident, the city will consider calling for assistance from people outside the area, the official said.





Details at