Typhoon injures 18 in Japan before moving to Korean Peninsula

TOKYO. KAZINFORM At least 18 people have been injured on Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu as powerful Typhoon Maysak passed near the region before moving to the Korean Peninsula on Thursday, local authorities said.

Another typhoon, Haishen, is expected to develop into a very powerful storm and reach waters near the Amami island chain in the country's southwest on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Kyodo reports.





As Typhoon Maysak moved north over the Sea of Japan, sucking warm air from the East China Sea and likely causing warm dry winds to blow down mountains, the mercury soared to 40.2 C in Sanjo, Niigata Prefecture, with temperatures topping 40 C for the first time in September in Japan, according to the agency.

More than 80,000 homes in Kyushu, mainly in Nagasaki Prefecture, experienced temporary blackouts, Kyushu Electric Power Co. said.

Shinkansen bullet train services were temporarily suspended between Hiroshima and Hakata stations from the first service of the day as a precaution and some domestic flights were canceled.

Of those injured in northern Kyushu, a man in his 60s fell from the roof of his house as he tried to spread a sheet on it, and a woman in her 70s hit her head against a shutter after being blown over by the wind in Fukuoka Prefecture.

A man in his 80s fell and broke his left leg in Saga Prefecture, while a woman in her 30s and her 2-year-old daughter suffered cuts from broken pieces of window glass after a roof blown off by winds hit their home in Nagasaki Prefecture.

As Typhoon Maysak made landfall at Busan, South Korea, in the early hours of Thursday, a woman in her 60s died and around 120,000 households suffered temporary power failures, local media reported.

In an online meeting with government officials, Ryota Takeda, minister for disaster management, urged people to brace for the approaching typhoon, calling on them to remain alert and not to go out.