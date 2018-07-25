Typhoon may make landfall on Japan's main island on weekend

TOKYO. KAZINFORM A typhoon moving over the Pacific Ocean south of Japan could approach and make landfall on the country's main island of Honshu on the weekend, the weather agency said Wednesday.



As of 9 a.m., Typhoon Jongdari was traveling north-northwest near Okinotori Island with an atmospheric pressure of 998 hectopascals at its center and winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour, KYODO NEWS reports.

The season's 12th typhoon, which was upgraded from a tropical cyclone early Wednesday, is expected to intensify force and reach waters near the Ogasawara Islands on Friday, packing winds of over 108 kph.

It is forecast to move further northward early Saturday with winds of up to 162 kph at its center.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said areas within a radius of 480 km could fall into a storm zone with gusts of over 90 kph.

The typhoon follows a deadly heat wave in Japan and devastating landslides and flooding in its western regions.