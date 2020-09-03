Typhoon Maysak rips through S. Korea, killing 1

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Typhoon Maysak, the season's ninth typhoon, stormed through South Korea on Thursday, killing one and disrupting flights and traffic across the country, Yonhap reports.

The tropical storm was traveling northeast after arriving at the East Sea on 6:30 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). Its maximum wind speed was 140 kph.

Maysak hit the country with strong winds and heavy rains, killing one and causing 22 people to evacuate from their destroyed homes in Gangwon, Jeju, South Gyeongsang Province and Busan.

The victim was a resident in her 60s in the southeastern port city of Busan. She died from injuries after strong winds shattered a terrace window at her home.

More than 2,200 have also temporarily evacuated from their homes in a precautionary measure against the typhoon, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

A combination of more than 800 facilities, vehicles, trees and other types of property were destroyed, with toppled trees and other fallen objects blocking roads.

The Shin-Kori 4 nuclear reactor was temporarily suspended due to an external power issue. There was no leakage of nuclear material, according to the government.

Power disruption was also reported at some 200,000 households, mostly in the country's southern and eastern coastal regions.

Ninety-two domestic flights were suspended as of 9 a.m., when an advisory on strong winds and the typhoon was still in place at airports, including those in Gimpo, Incheon and Jeju.

South Korea was expected to stay rainy and windy until the typhoon moves further away from the country. Strong winds and heavy rains were forecast for the country's central region until the afternoon, according to the KMA.