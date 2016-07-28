Typhoon Mirinae leaves one dead, five injured in Vietnam

HANOI. KAZINFORM - Strong gales and torrential rain triggered by Typhoon Mirinae have left one dead and five injured in Vietnam's capital Hanoi on Thursday morning, said Search and Rescue Department under Hanoi Capital City Special High Command, Xinhua reports.

The incident happened in house of Dang Van Dang in Hanoi's Phu Xuyen district. Initial report showed that strong gales caused collapse of railing on the second storey in Dang's house, leaving one dead and five injured. All are members of a family, reported local Ha Noi Moi (New Hanoi) online newspaper on Thursday.

The typhoon made landfall in northern Vietnam on Wednesday night. The storm, first striking Vietnam in 2016, has weakened into a tropical depression, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on Thursday.



Source: Xinhua