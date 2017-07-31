Typhoon Nesat leaves at least 111 injured in Taiwan

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM Typhoon Nesat left more than 100 injured in Taiwan and displaced thousands in the Fujian province in China, Xinhua reports.



Nesat, Taiwan's first typhoon of the season had lashed the island Saturday with downpours and winds of up to 180 kph (112 mph).

At least 111 people have been injured, mostly hit by flying objects or in traffic accidents, while others suffered slips and falls, said Taiwan's Central Emergency Operation Center.

In eastern Yilan County, strong winds triggered waves more than 15 meters (49.2 feet) high, while in the southern region of Pingtung it caused heavy rainfall that led to flooding and power outages.

More than 12,000 people have been evacuated since Saturday from the area and nearly 9,000 soldiers have been deployed to help with rescue operations.





Train services were also hit and about 500 domestic and international flights were canceled or delayed over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon Taiwan was also hit by its second typhoon of the season, Haitang.

Meanwhile, Nesat also touched land in Fuqing in Fujian province in southeastern China at dawn Sunday as a tropical storm.

Around 70,000 people have been evacuated from the region and dozens of trains and flights have been canceled.

Typhoon Haitang, that arrived in the area Monday morning, also lashed neighboring province of Zhejiang, where more than 3,000 people have been evacuated.



EFE .