Typhoon to affect southern parts of Korea over weekend

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Super Typhoon Kong-rey is expected to affect southern parts of South Korea this weekend, the weather agency said Wednesday, Yonhap reports.

As of 9 a.m., this year's 25th typhoon was traveling northwest at a speed of 18 kilometers per hour (kph) about 710 kilometers south-southeast of Japan's Okinawa Island, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.



It had an atmospheric pressure of 930 hectopascals at its center and winds of up to 180 kph. Kong-rey formed around Guam on Sept. 29.

The powerful typhoon is forecast to reach 190 km southwest of Seogwipo on Jeju Island at around 9 a.m. Saturday.



It will then weaken when passing through the South Sea and will travel to 12 km from the easternmost islets of Dokdo at around 9 a.m. Sunday, the agency said.



The typhoon is likely to bring strong winds and heavy downpours on the southern parts of the country on Saturday. Rain is expected across the country over the weekend, it said.



In late August, Typhoon Soulik hit the country, leaving one person missing and two others injured.