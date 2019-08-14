Typhoon to land on western Japan, feared to disrupt holiday traffic

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Typhoon Krosa is set to make landfall in western Japan on Thursday, prompting airlines and railway operators to announce reduced services in regions near the powerful storm's path despite a rush of holidaymakers returning home.

The JapanMeteorological Agency said Wednesday the typhoon has somewhat weakened from theday before, but could still bring rainfall of over 1,000 millimeters in someeastern and western areas facing the Pacific, Kyodo News reports.

JapanAirlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. said they will cancel a total of some100 flights in all Wednesday to and from all areas of the southwestern mainisland of Kyushu.

OnThursday, West Japan Railway Co. will suspend almost all of its shinkansenbullet train services. Services between Shin-Osaka and Kokura will be canceledwhile those on Kyushu between Kokura and Hakata will be significantly reduced,the company said.

CentralJapan Railway Co., an operator of shinkansen services between Tokyo andShin-Osaka, and Kyushu Railway Co. said they will cut the number of theirbullet trains Thursday.

ShikokuRailway Co. said it will start canceling some of its train runs Wednesday andplans to entirely suspend services in its service area on the western mainisland on Thursday.

Theseason's 10th typhoon with an atmospheric pressure of 965 hectopascals at itscenter was packing winds of up to 144 kilometers per hour as of 1 p.m.Wednesday, the agency said.