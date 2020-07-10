  • kz
    Tyumen region Kazakhs to send humanitarian cargo to N Kazakhstan

    19:49, 10 July 2020
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The national and cultural autonomy of Kazakhs of Tyumen region will send humanitarian aid to North Kazakhstan, the Facebook account of autonomy’s president Yessengaliy Ibrayev reads.

    The aid consisting of individual protective equipment will arrive in the region soon.

    He noted that Tyumen region and Kazakhstan have good neighborly relations which have common border and long-lasting historical cultural and economic ties.

    As of today the region confirmed 1,532 coronavirus cases, 643 recovered.


