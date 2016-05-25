U.N. chief leaves open possibility of presidential bid: report

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon on Wednesday left open the possibility of running for the South Korean presidency, saying he will contemplate his future after finishing his term in December, local media reported.

"When I return on Jan. 1 next year, I'll be a South Korean, whereas until now I've held a U.N. passport," Ban was quoted by Yonhap News Agency as telling reporters after arriving on the southern island of Jeju to attend an international forum.

"I'll contemplate and decide then what I should do as a South Korean citizen," Ban said, in remarks that were taken as the clearest indication yet that he is considering a bid for the presidency.

But for now, he added, it would be best for him to concentrate on successfully fulfilling his current duties and ending his second five-year term as U.N. chief well.

The former South Korean foreign minister and career diplomat has long been considered a strong contender in the December 2017 presidential election.

Source: Kyodo