U.N. chief leaves open possibility of presidential bid: report
"When I return on Jan. 1 next year, I'll be a South Korean, whereas until now I've held a U.N. passport," Ban was quoted by Yonhap News Agency as telling reporters after arriving on the southern island of Jeju to attend an international forum.
"I'll contemplate and decide then what I should do as a South Korean citizen," Ban said, in remarks that were taken as the clearest indication yet that he is considering a bid for the presidency.
But for now, he added, it would be best for him to concentrate on successfully fulfilling his current duties and ending his second five-year term as U.N. chief well.
The former South Korean foreign minister and career diplomat has long been considered a strong contender in the December 2017 presidential election.
Source: Kyodo