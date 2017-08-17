U.S. Ambassador Krol blown away by Burabai resort beauty

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - On Wednesday, Governor of Akmola region Malik Murzalin met with Ambassador of the U.S. to Kazakhstan George Krol who paid a working visit to the region.

According to the press service of the region, at the meeting the sides discussed topical issues of mutually profitable cooperation.



"Our region grows one fourth of all wheat produced in the country. It is highly valued at the global market. We export nearly 2 million tons of grain to 32 countries annually. Industrial sector that includes food, chemical, ore and mining, machine engineering and other enterprises develops robustly. Tourism industry of the region has a great potential thanks to unique nature of the area," Mr Murzalin briefed Ambassador Krol on socioeconomic development of the region.



It was noted that the region desperately needs a TPP that is expected to be constructed in the city of Kokshetau. A number of transnational companies, including Khouri Group from the U.S., have displayed interest to become a part of the project.



Governor Murzalin said the region will put together an investment projects portfolio and submit it to the U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Astana to step up investment cooperation.







In his turn, Ambassador Krol thanked the Akmola region authorities for warm welcome and praised region's success in terms of development of agriculture and industry. American diplomat said he was blown away by the beauty of Burabai resort that is situated in the region.



He invited a delegation from Akmola region to attend the U.S. Pavilion at Astana EXPO-2017 in late August where it can meet with U.S. top level officials and businessmen in order to establish efficient cooperation between the countries. The representatives of the region were also invited to take part in the Central Asian Trade Forum organized by USAID in Almaty on October 18-19.